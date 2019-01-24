JUST IN
Newgen Software Q3 profit jumps over 2-folds to Rs 18 crore

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

IT company Newgen Software Technologies Thursday posted an over two-fold jump in its net profit at Rs 18 crore in the third quarter ended December 2018.

The company had registered a net profit of Rs 8.65 crore in the same period a year ago.

Total income of Newgen Software jumped around 34 per cent to Rs 164.77 crore during the reported quarter from Rs 123 crore in the corresponding quarter of 2017-18.

First Published: Thu, January 24 2019. 22:15 IST

