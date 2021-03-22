NHAI suffers Rs 814 crore loss in toll revenue due to farmers' protest

-
-
National Highways Authority of India suffered a toll revenue loss of Rs 814.4 crore till March 16 on account of farmers' protest in three states, Parliament was informed on Monday.
Considering the heavy loss, state administrations have been requested to restore the user fee collection, Road, Transport, Highways and MSMEs Minister Nitin Gadkari said in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha.
"Loss of revenue due to farmers' protest has primarily occurred in the States of Punjab and Haryana and at a few plazas in Rajasthan," the minister said.
The loss at Rs 487 crore was the highest in Punjab, followed by Rs 326 crore in Haryana and Rs 1.40 crore in Rajasthan, he added.
"No loss of revenue is reported on account of farmers' protest in other States," the minister said.
Listing the steps taken in this regard, Gadkari said the matter is being constantly taken up with district and state administration to restore the user fee collection, considering the heavy loss to the government.
"Request has been made to Government of Punjab for urgent intervention for the smooth functioning of fee plazas in Punjab," Gadkari said.
NHAI has requested Chief Secretary Rajasthan for issuing necessary directions to the concerned officials for the resumption of user fee collection, he added.
