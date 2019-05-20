NIA carries out searches in TN

The on Monday carried out searches at 10 locations in in connection with an alleged to form a terror group by some youths, officials said.

The searches were carried out at the residences of the 10 accused in Muthupet, Keelakarai, Devipattinam, Lalpet and Salem in connection with the case, which was earlier probed by the station, the officials said.

During the searches, the agency has seized three laptops, an equal number of hard discs, 16 mobile phones, eight SIM cards, two pen drives, five memory cards and a card reader, besides two knives, the officials said.

The NIA has alleged that 10 people from had started a group on WhatsApp.

"In 2018, they conspired together to procure arms for their terrorist gang, to raise funds to wage armed struggle, to facilitate the escape of terrorists from jail and to propagate their ideology, to act against the State," the agency in a statement.

It said nine accused were arrested earlier, while one remains absconding.

"Later, all the 9 arrested accused were released on bail by the Court," the agency added.

