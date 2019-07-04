NIRDPR-BDL project to create awareness on menstrual hygiene

City-based National Institute of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Thursday said it is collaborating with state-owned Bharat Dynamics Limited on a pilot project to create awareness on menstruation and menstrual hygiene among children in government schools in Telangana.

The pilot project taken up as part of BDLs Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives will benefit over 11,516 girl students enrolled in 75 government schools in five mandals of the state.

BDL has provided funding of Rs 71.82 lakh for this project and sanitary napkins will be supplied to students free of cost through the team of volunteers identified and women teachers from the schools, a release said.

The project is likely to be expanded to 22 more 'mandals' in the next phases consequent upon the results, it said.

BDL approached NIRDPR to implement this pilot project on 'Awareness Creation and Supplying of Sanitary Napkins to the Girl students of Government Schools,' it added.

