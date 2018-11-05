No anti-dumping duty on PTFE resin from India, China: USITC

The has ruled against putting anti- duty on the imports of a synthetic fluoropolymer, a key ingredient in non-stick for pans and other cookware, from and

In a ruling last week, the (USITC) determined that or PTFE resin from and were sold in the US at less than fair value.

A crystalline polymer of tetrafluoroethylene, PTFE has a variety of including gaskets, seals, linings, packing materials, tubing, pipe liners, and pipe coatings due to its chemical inertness, heat resistance, electrical insulation properties and functionality over a wide temperature range (-40C to 260C).

As a result of its negative determinations, "no antidumping duty orders will be issued on imports of this product from and India," USITC said Friday.

Dharmendra Choudhary, for the foreign exporters in this proceeding, said an antidumping order would have been issued without this remarkable success at USITC.

Underscoring that the threshold for injury determination at USITC is very low, said the federal American body generally sides with the US domestic industry.

"Given the extremely paltry success rate of foreign exporters in USITC proceedings, this exceptional victory of Indian PTFE exporters is all the more notable," told

"It is hoped that Indian PTFE exporters would ride on to this timely victory to cement their position in the US market," he said.

Choudhary said without the orders, PTFE imports from would have been subject to an anti- duty of 22.78 per cent.

In addition, Indian PTFE exporters would also have been imperiled by a costly and time-consuming annual cycle of administrative review of anti- order, laden with unpredictable results, he said.

