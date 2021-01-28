No Covid-19 fatality in Nepal for the first time since August

-
ALSO READ
French coronavirus vaccine rollout slowed by focus on elderly, red tape
WHO panel to make recommendations on Moderna coronavirus vaccine
US to join global coronavirus vaccine programme: Anthony Fauci
Pope Francis receives first shot of coronavirus vaccine, the Vatican says
Puducherry adds 32 new coronavirus cases, tally rises to 38,164
-
No COVID-19 related death was reported from Nepal in the past 24 hours for the first time since August last year, the Ministry of Health and Population said on Thursday.
The country has so far recorded 2,020 deaths due to COVID-19 so far. The ministry had reported three deaths due to complications caused by the coronavirus disease on Wednesday, six on Tuesday and 10 on Monday.
Nepal did not record any COVID-19 related deaths in the past 24 hours, the ministry said.
In the past 24 hours, the ministry said, Nepal reported 213 new coronavirus infections, pushing the overall infection number to 270,588.
As of Thursday, there are 3,203 active COVID cases in the country.
Of the total cases so far, 265,365 people have recovered from the disease, according to the ministry.
In the past 24 hours, 296 people have been discharged. Nepal's COVID recovery rate stands at 98 per cent, it added.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU