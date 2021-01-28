No Covid-19 fatality in Nepal for the first time since August

No COVID-19 related death was reported from Nepal in the past 24 hours for the first time since August last year, the Ministry of Health and Population said on Thursday.

The country has so far recorded 2,020 deaths due to COVID-19 so far. The ministry had reported three deaths due to complications caused by the disease on Wednesday, six on Tuesday and 10 on Monday.

Nepal did not record any COVID-19 related deaths in the past 24 hours, the ministry said.

In the past 24 hours, the ministry said, Nepal reported 213 new infections, pushing the overall infection number to 270,588.

As of Thursday, there are 3,203 active COVID cases in the country.

Of the total cases so far, 265,365 people have recovered from the disease, according to the ministry.

In the past 24 hours, 296 people have been discharged. Nepal's COVID recovery rate stands at 98 per cent, it added.