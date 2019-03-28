No decision on allowing Indian pilgrims to visit Sharda temple in PoK: Pak

Pakistan on Thursday said no decision has been taken so far on the opening of the Sharda temple corridor for Hindu pilgrims from India in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and asserted that there should be "a positive atmosphere" for taking such steps.

Earlier in the week, quoting sources in Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Express Tribune reported that the Pakistani government has approved a proposal to establish a corridor that will allow Hindu pilgrims from India to visit the ancient Hindu temple and cultural site.

Addressing a weekly press briefing in Islamabad, Foreign Office spokesperson Mohammad Faisal rejected the report, saying, "To the best of my knowledge, no decision has been taken so far (on opening the Sharda temple corridor)."



"A positive environment is required to move forward on all such issues," he added.