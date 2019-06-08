No let up in heatwave conditions in UP, Jhansi sizzles at 45.2 deg Celsius

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  Lucknow 

There was no let up in heatwave conditions in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday as Jhansi recorded the highest temperature at 45.2 degrees Celsius.

The day temperatures fell appreciably in Bareilly and Agra divisions and rose in Gorakhpur division of the state, the Met department said.

Fatehgarh recorded a low of 23.2 degree Celsius.

Heatwave conditions are 'very likely' to prevail at isolated places over the state on Sunday.

First Published: Sat, June 08 2019. 15:15 IST

