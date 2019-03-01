No load-shedding this year, says Maha energy minister

There will be no load-shedding in this year as it has adequate coal stocks for power generation, minister has said.

Addressing reporters here Thursday, he said the state was on the top as far as power generation from renewable sources of was concerned.

"We had transmitted a record 24970 MW on March 3, 2018. generation in had never crossed 20000 MW before this. This year too, we are fully prepared as we have adequate coal stock. There will be no load-shedding in the state this year," he said.

He said six lakh agricultural pumps will be shifted to the this year.

" is at top slot in renewable generation. We reached 3500 MW in and 1000 MW in co-generation. It is our mission to bring 47 lakh agricultural pumps in the state under solar power in the next five years. We plan to shift six lakh pumps to solar power this year and provide them for up to eight hours a day," he informed.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)