Tajikistan's has called for an end to pop songs praising him, state television said Thursday, as the leadership surrounding the 66-year-old gathers strength.

The long-reigning strongman Emomali Rakhmon had "expressed concern" at " of the president's personality through music videos," it said.

"The instructed the leadership of the instead to highlight the tireless work of the population, the country's significant achievements, the unique nature of this ancient land," it said.

Presidential personality cults are the norm in ex-Soviet Central Asia, where leaders face little political opposition or independent media.

In neighbouring Uzbekistan, authorities have also cautioned against music praising

The responsible for regulating the pop industry said this week that Mirziyoyev "does not need an advert from artists" after one released a song "Selfie with my President".

The song was played regularly on the country's most popular entertainment channel but was widely criticised by Uzbek

In Turkmenistan, another formerly communist Central Asian country, former implored officials and media not to praise him after coming to power in 2006.

But eventually he relented to a rehashed version of the personality enjoyed by late predecessor whose frequently prompted comparisons with

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)