No public prayers for Eid in Chhattisgarh

Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations remained



a low-key affair in Chhattisgarh on Monday in view of the coronavirus-induced lockdown, with Muslims avoiding customary public gatherings and instead offering prayers at their homes.

In view of the protocols to curb coronavirus infection, people offered namaz at their homes and prayed to the Almighty to protect people from the pandemic and to maintain peace and harmony, Raipur's Shahar Qazi Maulana Mohammad Ali Farooqui told PTI.

"People did not visit Idgahs or mosques to offer Eid prayers. However, in some mosques in the state, five-six people, wearing masks, offered prayers while complying with the social distancing rules," he said.

Shakeel Ahmed, a bank official based in Raipur, said that people preferred to celebrate the festival inside their homes and avoided visiting each other, which has been a traditional practice.

Instead of embracing each other, people exchanged greetings from a distance, he said.

Mohammad Wazir, a civil contractor, said though the local administration had given some relaxations for opening of markets on Sunday for Eid festival but people chose to avoid crowded places and to keep the celebrations subdued.

"In the past, several people used to come to my house but this time the scene was something different. We hope we come out of the crisis very soon and life returns to normalcy," he added.

