With 29 fresh cases, Haryana's coronavirus count increases to 1,213

Haryana's coronavirus count on Monday rose to 1,213 with 29 fresh cases, 13 of which were reported from the worst-hit Gurgaon.

So far, the state has reported 16 virus deaths.

Faridabad and Sonipat, the two other most affected districts reported two and four virus cases, respectively, health bulletin said.

Both districts, along with Gurgaon, are part of the National Capital Region, from where a large number of cases have been reported recently.

Jind and Kurukshetra reported three cases each while Karnal, Fatehabad, Hisar and Charkhi Dadri reported a case each.

Now, the number of active cases in the state is 395 as 802 patients have recovered from the disease.

The state has a recovery rate of 66.12 per cent.

The fatality rate in the state hovers around 1.32 per cent while 3,944 tests are being conducted per 10 lakh population.

