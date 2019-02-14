NSG, NIA teams to join investigation in Pulwama terror attack

Experts of the anti-terror commando force (NSG) and investigators of the (NIA) are being sent to to join the probe into the terror attack in in which at least 39 CRPF personnel were killed, officials said Thursday.

The decision was taken in view of the high number of casualties in the worst terror strike in the state since the Uri attack in 2016.

An NIA team with forensic experts is being sent to to assist Police in forensic evaluation of the scene of crime, a home ministry said.

Explosive specialists of the Black Cat commando force NSG will also join in the investigation into the attack, another said.

At least 39 CRPF personnel were killed in district when a Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorist rammed an explosives-laden vehicle into their bus.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)