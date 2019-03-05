Octogenarian farmer kills self by jumping into burning crop

An 85-year-old from district in allegedly committed suicide last week by setting his crop on fire and jumping into it, police said Tuesday.

Police suspect the farmer, took the extreme step due to recurring health issues.

The incident occurred on March 1 evening when Jaane allegedly set the pigeon pea crop on fire at his farm in Madna village, and jumped into it, an official release stated.

When contacted, station GR Tambe said, "As per preliminary investigation, the deceased had some health issues. He was suffering from a kidney problem".

Quoting villagers and kin of Jaane, the said the had tried to kill himself in the past as well.

Police are awaiting postmortem report, and have registered a case of accidental death.

