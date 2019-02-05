Odisha Assembly adjourned twice amid pandemonium by oppn MLAs

-
The second day of the Odisha Assembly's Budget session was adjourned twice before lunch Tuesday amid pandemonium by opposition members, who sought a discussion on farmers' income and chit fund scams.
The day began with an obituary reference to former minister Harihar Karan, who passed away on Monday, following which the opposition Congress and BJP members rushed to the Well of the House, shouting slogans against the BJD government.
The Congress MLAs requested the Speaker to cancel the Question Hour to allow a discussion on issues faced by farmers, while the BJP members, in black aprons, demanded a debate on status of chit fund scam probe in the state.
The saffron party legislators alleged that the ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) was backing West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in her fight against the CBI as it wants to protect the offenders of ponzi scams.
Unable to run the proceedings, Speaker P K Amat adjourned the House, first for one hour till 11.40 am and later till 3 pm.
The West Bengal CM has been sitting on a dharna in Kolkata since Sunday evening as the state plunged into a political crisis, following the CBI's attempt to question Kolkata police chief Rajeev Kumar in connection with chit fund scams.
A CBI team that had reached Kumar's residence to 'examine' him was denied permission, bundled into jeeps and whisked to a police station.
On Monday, the BJD said that the CBI move in Bengal "smacks of unprofessional conduct, coloured with political motives". It, however, clarified that its statement on the CBI episode in Bengal should not be used to club it with any political party.
