Odisha Assembly adjourned twice amid pandemonium by oppn MLAs

The second day of the Odisha Assembly's Budget session was adjourned twice before lunch Tuesday amid pandemonium by opposition members, who sought a discussion on farmers' income and scams.

The day began with an obituary reference to former Harihar Karan, who passed away on Monday, following which the opposition and members rushed to the Well of the House, shouting slogans against the BJD government.

The MLAs requested the to cancel the Question Hour to allow a discussion on issues faced by farmers, while the members, in black aprons, demanded a debate on status of scam probe in the state.

The saffron party legislators alleged that the ruling was backing in her fight against the as it wants to protect the offenders of ponzi scams.

Unable to run the proceedings, P K Amat adjourned the House, first for one hour till 11.40 am and later till 3 pm.

The CM has been sitting on a dharna in Kolkata since Sunday evening as the state plunged into a political crisis, following the CBI's attempt to question in connection with scams.

A team that had reached Kumar's residence to 'examine' him was denied permission, bundled into jeeps and whisked to a police station.

On Monday, the BJD said that the move in Bengal "smacks of unprofessional conduct, coloured with political motives". It, however, clarified that its statement on the CBI episode in Bengal should not be used to club it with any political party.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)