Trent Q3 net up 6.28% to Rs 40.27 crore

firm Tuesday reported a 6.28 per cent rise in standalone net profit at Rs 40.27 crore for the third quarter ended December 2018.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 37.89 crore in the October-December quarter a year ago.

Total income during the quarter under review stood at Rs 665.89 crore, up 26.67 per cent as against Rs 525.66 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal, the company said in a BSE filing.

Its total expenses were at Rs 604.25 crore in third quarter of fiscal 2018-19, an increase of 28.48 per cent compared with Rs 470.29 crore reported in the corresponding period the previous fiscal year.

Shares of were trading at Rs 351.65, up 0.27 per cent, from previous close on BSE.

