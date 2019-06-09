Odisha Cong forms 6 teams to find out reasons of dismal poll

Stung by its rout in recent assembly and Lok Sabha elections in Odisha, the has formed six teams to find out the reasons behind its dismal show from the districts so that the party can be revived before the next polls, a senior party said on Sunday.

A meeting of the fact-finding committee constituted by the state was held here on Saturday and it was decided that the six teams will submit their reports by the end of this month, Narasingha Mishra said.

Mishra, an MLA who was the of opposition in the previous assembly, said each of the six teams has been given the charge of five districts for thorough review.

The team members will visit every constituency and meet party candidates and workers at all levels, people and intellectuals to find out the reasons behind the defeat of the party, he said.

After the teams submit their reports, the 20-member fact-finding committee headed by him will finalise its report and corrective steps will be taken for revival of the party in the state, Mishra said.

Of the 146 assembly seats, the won only nine, down from 16 bagged by the party in 2014 polls. The party lost its status of main opposition in the state in the process.

The only solace for the Congress was the victory of Saptagiri Ulaka from Koraput Lok Sabha constituency. The state has 21 Lok Sabha seats.

While the party appeared to be facing an existential crisis in Odisha, senior leaders indulged in blame game with some targeting the state Congress leadership for the dismal show at the hustings.

Veteran and former Union Kanhu Charan Lenka said the party organisation should be completely revamped to be ready for the next elections in 2024.

Another senior leader said action should be taken against some people who indulged in anti-party activities during the polls.

