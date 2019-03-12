Odisha Police prepare security plan for VVIP poll campaigns

have drawn up fullproof security plans to ensure the security of VVIPs who are expected to visit the state for campaigning in the run-up to the four-phase simultaneous and Assembly elections.

A high-level meeting chaired by DGP R P Sharma in Cuttack on Monday was attended by senior officers, including Special and IGP, SPG, YK Jethwa.

Sharma in a with the police commissioner, Range IGs, DIGs, DCPs and SPs, asked them to strictly follow the standard operating procedure (SOP) during road shows of prominent politicians.

Narendra Modi, Rahul Gandhi and several Union ministers are likely to visit the state ahead of the elections.

The simultaneous polls for (21 seats) and Assembly (147 seats) will be held in Odisha on April 11, 18, 23 and 29 respectively.

Senior officers and experts from the Intelligence Bureau (IB), (SPG) and National Security Guard (NSG) apprised the police officials about the multi-faceted security threats to the high-profile politicians during the election campaigns.

The Central Government, as per threat perceptions, has categories and prescribed scale of security arrangements for different national and state level political leaders.

Sharma asked the SPs to take adequate measures to thwart possible anti-social activities which could disturb the election process.

He said there should be close coordination of the SPs with the SPG officials during the prime minister's visit.

The officers said PM Modis security details will be prepared as per the Blue Book and asked the SPs to coordinate with the SPG during his visits to the state.

They also asked the to provide lighting arrangements on the dais of meeting venues, allow limited people on stage during VVIP programmes, make special security arrangements during road shows by senior leaders and double check visitors seated in the front row during the meetings.

Sharma said proper checking and frisking of people during public meetings was a must and the police were suggested to use sniffer dogs, explosive detectors, CCTV and other electronic gadgets to strengthen security.

