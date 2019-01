Rahul assures passage of Women's reservation bill if voted to

Tuesday said the Women's Bill would be passed on a priority if voted to power in the 2019 elections.

"The first thing we will do when we win the 2019 election is to pass the Women's Reservation Bill in the Parliament," he told a booth-level party workers meeting here.

He was responding to a suggestion from a that there was need for more women candidates.

"We want to see women in position of leadership," he added.

The bill seeking to reserve 33 per cent of seats in Parliament and legislature has been pending for a long time in view of lack of consensus.

