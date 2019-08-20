Balakot air strike showed reach, lethality of Indian armed forces: Rajnath

-
-
In a clear reference to the Balakot air strikes in Pakistan, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Tuesday that the recent offensive action against terrorists in the neighbourhood spoke volumes about the "reach and lethality" of the Indian armed forces.
"We are all aware that the Indian (Air) Force is a technologically advanced and extremely potent force. The recent offensive strikes against terrorist outfits in our neighbourhood speak volumes about the reach and lethality of the formidable arm of the Indian armed forces," Singh said in his address at an IAF seminar here.
The IAF had conducted air strikes in Pakistan's Balakot in February, days after the Pulwama terror attack on a CRPF convoy in which 40 personnel were killed.
