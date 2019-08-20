JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Linking profile with Aadhaar: SC to hear FB's plea for transfer of cases
Business Standard

Balakot air strike showed reach, lethality of Indian armed forces: Rajnath

The IAF had conducted air strikes in Pakistan's Balakot in February, days after the Pulwama terror attack on a CRPF convoy in which 40 personnel were killed

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

In a clear reference to the Balakot air strikes in Pakistan, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Tuesday that the recent offensive action against terrorists in the neighbourhood spoke volumes about the "reach and lethality" of the Indian armed forces.

"We are all aware that the Indian (Air) Force is a technologically advanced and extremely potent force. The recent offensive strikes against terrorist outfits in our neighbourhood speak volumes about the reach and lethality of the formidable arm of the Indian armed forces," Singh said in his address at an IAF seminar here.

The IAF had conducted air strikes in Pakistan's Balakot in February, days after the Pulwama terror attack on a CRPF convoy in which 40 personnel were killed.
First Published: Tue, August 20 2019. 13:25 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU