In a move to push the distribution of LPG connections in rural areas, companies (OMCs) Bharat Petroleum, Oil and on Saturday authorised Common Service Centres to book and distribute

These OMCs and common service centres Saturday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to facilitate booking new connections, re-filling and delivery of LPG cylinders through three lakh Common Service Centres (CSCs) across the country.

As per agreement, the village level entrepreneurs (VLEs), who run franchisee in rural areas, will get Rs 20 for booking a new connection, Rs 2 for re-filling, Rs 10 for delivery at their premise and Rs 19.5 per cylinder if the VLE delivers cylinder to the doorstep of customers, said.

"LPG connections in the country are reaching to around 25 crore. Ujjwala accounts for 5.75 crore. The facility of refilling and distribution should increase. With our signed with common service centres today, we will get access to 1 lakh mini-distribution points with legal framework," Pradhan said.

He said whole transactions will take for which the servers of Special Purpose Vehicle and OMCs have been integrated.

"This will increase door delivery. This will not be a charity or social work but work on business model. Companies were spending money for distribution and now distributors will share that revenue with Our delivery system will become more transparent," Pradhan said.

The arrangement between OMCs and will start as pilot in Odisha and one of north-eastern state for a few days.

"Pilot is for few days. for it is in place. This facility will be available across country in one-two months," Pradhan said.

There are 3.1 lakh across country but OMCs will initially start work with 1 lakh CSCs which are in deep rural areas.

Law and appreciated the agreement and the facility should be implemented by CSCs very well and create a model bigger than that of inclusion.

said the new facility will increase income of the VLE to some extent but enhance credibility of CSCs significantly.

