Only five pc water left in dams in Nashik district

Fifteen out of 24 water reservoirs in district have gone dry and the overall water stock in reservoirs has dwindled to five per cent of the capacity, officials said Friday.

The Gangapur dam, the main water source for the city, has only 11 per cent water stock left, they said.

The total water stock across 24 reservoirs is 1,146 mcft at present.

The pre-monsoon rainfall in the district from June 1 to June 14 was 292.1 mm, compared to 436 mm during the same period last year, officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)