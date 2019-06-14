JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Jayaprada's petition challenging Azam Khan's election from Rampur dismissed

Rel Capital, Reliance Home Finance shares plunge for third day; drop up to 9.3%
Business Standard

Only five pc water left in dams in Nashik district

Press Trust of India  |  Nashik 

Fifteen out of 24 water reservoirs in Nashik district have gone dry and the overall water stock in reservoirs has dwindled to five per cent of the capacity, officials said Friday.

The Gangapur dam, the main water source for the Nashik city, has only 11 per cent water stock left, they said.

The total water stock across 24 reservoirs is 1,146 mcft at present.

The pre-monsoon rainfall in the district from June 1 to June 14 was 292.1 mm, compared to 436 mm during the same period last year, officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, June 14 2019. 17:25 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU