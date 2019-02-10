Over 1,800 mementos received by PM auctioned, money to support Namami Gange

Over 1,800 mementos Prime Minister received were auctioned in a fortnight-long exercise which began last month, the PM's office said Sunday.

It is, however, not clear how much funds were generated through the auction, the proceeds of which will be used for the Namami Gange, a Central government project to clean the Ganga river.

During the auction organised at the Gallery of Modern Art (NGMA), a specially handcrafted wooden bike, received a successful bid of Rs 5 lakhs. A similar bid was also received for a unique painting, which depicts Prime Minister Modi on a railway platform a uniquely artistic interpretation of Modi's special bond with the railways.

Other big ticket items include a Lord Shiva statuette which had a base price of Rs 5,000 but was auctioned for Rs 10 lakh, which is 200 times the base price, the statement issued by the PMO said.

A wooden replica of the Ashok Stambh, which had a base price of Rs 4,000 was sold for Rs 13 lakh, a traditional 'Horai', received from Majuli, Assam, (a traditional symbol of the State of Assam - an offering tray with a stand), which had a base price of Rs 2,000 went for Rs 12 lakh, a statuette of Gautam Buddha, which had a base price of Rs 4,000 was auctioned for Rs 7 lakh, the statement said.

"Prime Minister Modi, even as Chief Minister of Gujarat, used to auction mementoes received by him, so that the proceeds could go for the education of girl children. Continuing the same practice, he has now enabled the collection of funds which will help clean up the Holy River Ganga," the statement said.