Over 100 vacancies in Goa courts: Minister

As many as 108 posts are lying vacant in different courts of following the state government's decision in 2016 to ban fresh recruitments, law Cabral admitted on Wednesday.

The minister, however, claimed that non-recruitment of new staff members in various ranks had not hampered the functioning of courts in the state as workforce was deployed on a temporary basis to make up for the gaps.

Cabral said this in the state Assembly while responding to a question tabled by member Philip Neri Rodrigues, who expressed concern that the shortage of staff may affect the functioning of various courts.

The said the ban was imposed in 2016 on all recruitment processes in government departments and grant-in-aid institutions.

"Now, the government has lifted the ban and it will take about six months for fresh appointments," he said.

Another member told the House that around 100 staff members will be retiring by December this year, creating more vacancies and crippling the functioning of courts.

Lourenco said the should refrain from giving extensions to officials and instead, fill their posts through a proper process.

Cabral then said the state will ensure that every post in the courts was filled.

