JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Govt christens DIPP as Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade

People's Conference adopts 'apple' as its poll symbol
Business Standard

Death toll up to 28 after migrant boats sink off Djibouti: IOM

AFP  |  Addis Ababa 

The death toll from the sinking of two migrant boats off the coast of Djibouti rose to 28 on Wednesday, the UN migration agency said.

"Twenty-three bodies were recovered this morning and the coast guard continues (its) search," Lalini Veerassamy, the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) chief of mission in Djibouti told AFP, a day after five people were found dead.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, January 30 2019. 13:20 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements