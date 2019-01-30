Death toll up to 28 after migrant boats sink off Djibouti: IOM

-
The death toll from the sinking of two migrant boats off the coast of Djibouti rose to 28 on Wednesday, the UN migration agency said.
"Twenty-three bodies were recovered this morning and the coast guard continues (its) search," Lalini Veerassamy, the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) chief of mission in Djibouti told AFP, a day after five people were found dead.
