Over 2 lakh posts lying vacant at anganwadis: WCD

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Over 2 lakh posts are lying vacant at various anganwadis across the country, the Women and Child Development Ministry informed Parliament on Friday.

In response to a Lok Sabha query, WCD Minister Smriti Irani said there are a total of 27.4 lakh sanctioned vacanies lying at Anganwadis.

As many as 14,188 posts of supervisors are lying vacant while 97,080 posts of Anganwadi workers and 97,893 posts of Anganwadi helpers are lying vacant, Irani said.

The data provided in the written response said 2,11,292 posts are lying vacant at the 14 lakh sanctioned anganwadis across the country, she said.

June 21 2019

