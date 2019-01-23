PAF trainee pilot killed in plane crash

A Pakistan Air Force trainee pilot died Wednesday when his aircraft crashed during a routine training mission in Mustang in the Balochistan province, an official statement said.
The accident took place in the Khad Koocha area of Mustang.
"The Pakistan Air Force (PAF) reports with regret that an F-7PG aircraft, while on a routine operational training mission, crashed near Mastung," the PAF said in a statement.
The pilot of the aircraft died in this tragic accident, it added.
The cause of mishap was not known.
A Board of Inquiry has been ordered by Air Headquarters to determine the cause of accident, it said.
The F-7PG aircraft, which is built by a leading Chinese aircraft manufacturer, is based on the Soviet era Mig-21.
The plane has been involved in the majority of recent crashes, according to media reports.
The PAF is to replace its entire F-7 fleet with another China-built JF-17 Thunder fighter aircraft.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU