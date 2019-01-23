Toll in Odisha mini-truck accident rises to 10

The death toll in Tuesday's mini-truck accident in Odisha's district has increased to 10, with two more persons succumbing to injuries, a said.

The truck had slipped into a gorge at Poiguda ghat near Baliguda in the district, killing six people on spot and injuring over 35 more.

"Four people died during treatment at MKCG Medical College Hospital. Of the 10 deceased, four are women. As of now, 21 more are battling for their lives at the Berhampur hospital," he said.

Meanwhile, state said he has directed Regional Transport Officer to probe the incident.

Action will be taken on the basis of the probe report, Sahu said.

had Tuesday announced ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh for the family members of those who died in the accident. Patnaik also directed the officials to provide free treatment to the injured.

