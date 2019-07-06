Pak PM Imran Khan to attend economic forum in Russia

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan will attend a key economic forum to be held in Russia in September, sources said on Saturday.

Khan received invitation to attend the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) from the Russian President Vladimir Putin when the two met on the sidelines of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation last month.

PM Khan has accepted the invitation, sources said.

The EEF is scheduled to be held from September 4 to 6 in Vladivostok.

Putin will be the guest of honour at the EEF and several world leaders are expected to attend the moot which is held annually since 2015 in the same city.

Launched by Russia, the EEF serves as a platform for discussion on important issues in global economy, regional integration and development.

The forum seeks to encourage foreign investment in the Russian Far East.

