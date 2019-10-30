JUST IN
INX Media case: Court reserves order on ED plea for Chidambaram custody
Pakistan Army targets forward posts, villages along LoC in J&K's Rajouri

Press Trust of India  |  Jammu 

File Photo: A villager shows mortar shell marks on a wall after firing from the Pakistani side at Kanachak village, about 35km from Jammu on Sunday | Photo: PTI

Pakistani Army on Wednesday shelled forward posts and villages along the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, a defence spokesman said.

There was no immediate report of any casualty in the Pakistani firing and shelling, the spokesman said.

"At about 3.15 pm, Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing small arms and mortars along the LoC in Sunderbani sector. Indian Army is retaliating befittingly," he said.
First Published: Wed, October 30 2019. 16:20 IST

