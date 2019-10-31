Pakistan invites Navjot Sidhu to Kartarpur Corridor inaugural ceremony

Pakistan has invited cricketer-turned-politician to attend the inaugural ceremony of the landmark which will be opened for pilgrims on November 9, a media report said on Wednesday.

India and Pakistan last week signed the agreement on the that will allow Indian pilgrims to undertake visa-free visit to Gurdwara Darbar Sahib, the shrine of the Sikh religion's founder Guru Nanak Dev in Pakistan, notwithstanding a chill in bilateral ties over Kashmir.

The agreement will allow 5,000 Indian pilgrims daily to visit Gurdwara Darbar Sahib where Guru Nanak spent last 18 years of his life.