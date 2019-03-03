Pakistan may soon take 'action' against Masood Azhar: Sources

The government in order to de-escalate the tensions with India, has decided to launch a crackdown on terror outfit (JeM) Masood Azhar, according to a top government source while a media report said Sunday that may even withdraw its opposition to the move to list him as global terrorist in the

"The government has decided in principle to launch crackdown on the leadership of the (Azhar)," the source told

He said the action against in the country is "expected any time soon".

"In order to de-escalate the tensions between and Pakistan, the has planned action against the JeM," the source said.

"This will be another significant move of the to de-escalate tensions after handing over the captured Indian to his country," he said.

To a question about the Azhar's fate, the source said he cannot confirm whether he would be put under house-arrest or taken into custody.

According to a media report, a security hinted that may withdraw its opposition to the listing of as global terrorist by the

"The state has to decide whether individual is important or the larger national interest of the country," the was quoted as saying in the Express Tribune, when asked if would no more oppose the UNSC action against Azhar.

The US, the UK and last week moved a fresh proposal in the to designate Pakistan-based JeM Azhar as a global terrorist, a listing that will subject him to global travel ban, asset freeze and arms embargo.

The will consider within 10 days on the fresh proposal moved by the three permanent veto-wielding members of the 15-nation Security Council.

The proposal is the fourth such bid at the UN in the last 10 years to list Azhar as a global terrorist.

In 2009, moved a proposal to designate Azhar, whose UN-proscribed JeM claimed responsibility for the suicide attack against Indian security forces in Pulwama on February 14 in which over 40 (CRPF) personnel were killed.

In 2016 again, moved the proposal with the P3 - the United States, the and in the UN's 1267 to ban Azhar, also the mastermind of the attack on the air base in Pathankot in January, 2016.

In 2017, the P3 nations moved a similar proposal again. However, on all occasions, China, a veto-wielding of the Security Council, blocked India's proposal from being adopted by the

When contacted Pakistan said: "The government has taken action against the proscribed organisations including JeM in the past and any future action against them will be taken in the light of the Plan (NAP) and our commitments in connection with the (FATF) and not on Indian pressure," he said.

Asked will the government take action against the JeM any time soon, the didn't rule it out, saying "any action against the proscribed organisations will be taken according to NAP."



He said the government has taken the control of a seminary and a mosque in Bahawalpur as per the NAP requirements.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)