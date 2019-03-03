JeM chief Masood Azhar 'alive', says Pak media

India's most wanted terrorist and is "alive", a Pakistani media report said on Sunday, quoting unnamed sources close to his family.

The claiming that JeM is dead are false, Geo Urdu reported.

The report came amid speculation on that JeM founder has died.

However, there was no official confirmation.

Quoting unnamed sources close to the family of the JeM chief, the channel said is "alive", without elaborating on his health condition.

There was no official word on Azhar's fate from the government.

"I don't know anything at this moment," told PTI, when asked about claiming death of

A resident of Bahawalpur in Pakistan's province, Azhar formed the in 2000.

The 50-year-old Azhar, who was released by the NDA government in 1999 in exchange of hostages of the hijacked plane IC-814, has been accused of being the mastermind of the 2001 Parliament attack, suicide attack on state assembly, attack on Pathankot IAF base and the latest Pulwama terror strike.

Meanwhile, Intelligence agencies in were trying to ascertain reports on the about the death of Azhar in

The Indian officials said they had no information other than that Azhar was undergoing treatment at an army hospital after suffering

Jaish terror group's Balakot camp, where training was imparted to recruits to carry out suicide attacks, was targeted by the IAF in an air strike last week, following the Pulwama terror attack in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed.

The has claimed that it achieved a spectacular success by destroying the facility.

In an interview to CNN, earlier admitted that the JeM is in his country and is "very unwell", but said the government can act against him only if presents "solid" and "inalienable" evidence that can stand in a court of law.

"He is in Pakistan, according to my information. He is unwell to the extent that he can't leave his house, because he's really unwell," Qureshi said.

The US, the UK and last week moved a fresh proposal in the to designate Azhar as a global terrorist, a listing that will subject him to global travel ban, asset freeze and arms embargo.

The proposal was moved Wednesday by the three permanent veto-wielding members of the 15-nation The Sanctions Committee will have 10 working days to consider the fresh proposal submitted by the three permanent members.

