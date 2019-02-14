Pakistan Open golf back on Asian Tour calendar after 10 years

Open will return to the Asian calendar as part of its Development Tour after a 10-year hiatus and will be held from March 30 here, a top said Thursday.

The country's National championship, which was inaugurated in 1967, will be held on the Asian Development Tour (ADT) at the Defence Raya and Country Club, offering a prize fund of USD 80,000.

"We are delighted to announce the return of Open for the first time since 2009. We are confident the championship course will be in superb condition once again when we return next month," said.

The did not state why the tournament had not been held for the last 10 years but here said that security concerns were a primary factor.

(Retired), of the Federation, said the PGF was delighted to have the tournament back on the calendar.

"The PGF works closely with and we strive to further grow the stature and prestige of the Pakistan Open, which plays a major role in developing the game in our country," he said.

The ADT, launched in 2010 as a gateway to the premier Asian Tour, first sanctioned an event in Pakistan in 2017, where Thailand's Poosit Supupramai secured his breakthrough win on the same venue located in the cosmopolitan city of

In 2018, marked its return to Pakistan by staging an event in where Tirawat Kaewsiribandit of sealed his maiden victory.

was held previously on the premier Asian Tour where England's and Malaysia's Airil Rizman claimed their respective maiden wins in 2006 and 2007. The last edition was staged on the domestic circuit in 2009.

The upcoming edition, jointly sanctioned by the PGF and the ADT, will feature an international field of 144 players, including nine invites and five amateurs.

The leading seven players on the final ADT Order of Merit will earn playing rights on the premier Asian Tour for the 2020 season.

All ADT events are afforded with World Golf Ranking (OWGR) points. The winner of each tournament receives a minimum of six OWGR points while the top-six players and ties earn points on a sliding scale.

