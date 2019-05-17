Pakistan's Imam-ul-Haq in World Cup injury scare

-
Pakistan batsman Imam-ul-Haq suffered a nasty-looking injury just weeks away from the start of the World Cup when he was struck a painful blow on the arm by England fast bowler Mark Wood on Friday.
The incident took place in the fourth over of Friday's penultimate international of the five-match series at Trent Bridge when left-handed opener Imam missed an intended pull off an 89 mph delivery from the recalled Wood that hit him on the elbow.
Imam, fresh from his career-best 151 in the third ODI at Bristol on Tuesday, fell to the ground and winced on the turf in the agony.
The 23-year-old nephew of Pakistan great and selection chief Inzamam-ul-Haq then had several minutes' treatment before retiring hurt on three not out, with the tourists then nine without loss.
World Cup hosts and tournament favourites England lead this five-match series 2-0.
