Pakistan win toss, elect to bat against Bangladesh

Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat against Bangladesh in their must-win World Cup match here on Friday.

Pakistan are playing the same team.

Bangladesh have made two changes. Mahmudullah is back in place of Sabbir Rahman while Mehidy Hasan replaces Rubel Hossain.

Teams:



Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Haris Sohail, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk/c), Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Amir, Shaheen Afridi.

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah, Liton Das, Mosaddek Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mehidy Hasan, Mashrafe Mortaza (c), Mustafizur Rahman.

