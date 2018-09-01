Palestinians condemn US ending funding for UN refugee agency

A for the Palestinian says the American decision to cut funding for the UN agency aiding is "an attack on the rights of the Palestinian people."



Mahmoud Abbas' spokesman, Nabil Abu Rudeneh, says Saturday the move does "not serve peace but rather strengthens terrorism in the region."



The US supplies nearly 30 per cent of the total budget of the UN Relief and Works Agency, or UNRWA, and had been demanding it carry out significant reforms.

The decision cuts nearly USD 300 million of planned support. UNRWA was established after Israel's 1948 War of Independence to singularly aid some 700,000 who fled or were forced from their homes and later their millions of descendants too. has long argued the agency merely perpetuates the refugee crisis.

