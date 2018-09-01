Palmolein, soyabean oils up on retailers' demand

Prices of palmolein and soyabean oils rose by Rs 50 per at the wholesale oils and oilseeds market today on scattered demand from retailers.

Furthermore, in the non-edible section also recovered on increased offtake by consuming industries.

Traders attributed the rise in palmolein and to mild demand from retailers against restricted arrivals from producing belts.

In the national capital, palmolein (rbd) and palmolein (Kandla) oils hardened by Rs 50 each to Rs 6,750 and Rs 6,800 per quintal, respectively.

Soyabean refined mill delivery (Indore) and soyabean degum (Kandla) oils also enquired higher by a similar margin to Rs 7,700 and Rs 7,300 per quintal, respectively.

In the non-edible section, bounced back by Rs 100 to Rs 7,300-7,400 per

Following are today's quotations (in Rs per quintal):



Oilseeds: Mustard seed Rs 2,950-3,050 and Groundnut seed Rs 2,150-2,900, Vanaspati Ghee (15-litre tin) Rs 800-1,000.

Edible oils: Groundnut mill delivery (Gujarat) Rs 9,000, Groundnut Solvent Refined (per tin) Rs 1,750-1,850, Mustard expeller (Dadri) Rs 8,150, Mustard Pakki Ghani (per tin) Rs 1,295-1,340, Mustard Kachi Ghani (per tin) Rs 1,345-1,445, Sesame mill delivery Rs 10,300, Soybean Refined mill delivery (Indore) Rs 7,700, Rs 7,300, Crude Palm Oil (Ex-Kandla) Rs 5,600, Cottonseed mill delivery (Haryana) Rs 7,750, Palmolein (RBD) Rs 6,750, Palmolein (Kandla) Rs 6,800 and Coconut (per tin) Rs 3,100-3,150.

Non-edible oils: Linseed Rs 9,500, Castor Rs 7,300-7,400, Neem Rs 5,350-5,450.

