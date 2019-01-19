JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

17 students injured as school bus overturns in Himachal

Badminton star Chen sets up Malaysia final against Son
Business Standard

Panther found dead in Rajasthan

Press Trust of India  |  Jaipur 

A male panther was found dead near a village here on Saturday.

The carcass of the panther, aged around one year, was found in the forest area near Jaisinghpura Khor village, officials said.

Exact cause of the death will be clear after the post-mortem, Sudarshan Sharma, deputy conservator of forest (wildlife) at the Jaipur Zoo said.

The carcass was disposed off in the presence of the officials from forest, the district administration and local police.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, January 19 2019. 19:05 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements