Pantsulaia emerges Chennai Open champion

: Grand Master Pantsulaia logged 8.5 points to emerge the champion after the tenth and final round of the 11th Chennai Open International tournament here Friday.

In the final round, Pantsulaia drew with top seed GM Alexandr Predke of to take his tally to 8.5 points. The draw propelled the Georgian to clear first. This follows Pantsulaia's title triumph at last fortnight, giving him back-to-back titles.

The Georgian would take home a prize money of Rs three lakh along with the Sakthi Group Dr N Mahalingam Trophy.

Sharing the second spot with eight points were five GMs- (Russia), (Belarus), Luka Paichadze (Georgia), (Indonesia) and Ivan Rozum (Russia).

The top-seeds had their say in the final round, as all the decisive games in the top 10 boards went in favour of the higher rated

The country's first International Master Manuel Aaron gave away the prizes.

FIDE D V Sundar and Tamil Nadu State Association were present.

Final placings: 1. Pantsulaia (Georgia) 8.5 pts, 2-6. (Russia), (Belarus), Luka Paichadze (Georgia), (Indonesia), (Russia) 8 pts, 7-10. (Russia), Karthik Venkataraman (India), Alexandr Predke (Russia), Girish A Koushik (India) 7.5.

Important results: Round 10 (Indians unless specified): Pantsulaia (Geo) 8.5 drew with (Rus) 7.5, (Rus) 8 beat (Rus) 7.5, Ivan Rozum Ivan (Rus) 8 beat (Rus) 7, Paichadze Luka (Geo) 8 beat Padmini Rout 7. (Blr) 8 beat (Vie)7, (Ina) 8 beat M Pranesh M 7, Vignesh N R 7.5 drew wih Karthik Venkataraman 7.5, Sahoo Utkal Ranjan (6.5) lost to (Vie) 7.5.

