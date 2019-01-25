Special screening of "Uri: The Surgical Strike" for Goa cops

-
A special screening of Hindi film "Uri: The Surgical Strike" was organised for personnel of the Goa police Thursday.
The screening was organised simultaneously at two theatres in Panaji and Margao cities and it was attended by 750 police personnel, including officers of different ranks, Inspector General of Police Jaspal Singh said.
The Aditya Dhar-directed film, in which actor Vicky Kaushal has played the pivotal role, is based on the 2016 Indian Army's surgical strike on terror launch pads in Pakistan as a retaliation for the militant attack in Uri town of Jammu and Kashmir the same year.
The attack had claimed the lives of 17 Army personnel.
Singh said Inox Leisure, one of the largest multiplex chains in the country, and the Goa police had jointly arranged the screening.
Talking to reporters after the screening, the senior officer said the war film will motivate the police force to face internal security challenges with more dedication and professionalism.
"The armed forces protect the country's borders and the police force handles the internal security. The film will motivate the force to face internal security challenges with more dedication and professionalism," he said.
The movie, which hit theatres on January 11, has a character based on the then Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar, who is now Chief Minister of Goa.
