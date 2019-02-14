Parrikar mourns death of Francis D'Souza, 'childhood friend'

Manohar Parrikar condoled the death of former Deputy and BJP MLA Francis D'Souza, his "childhood friend", Thursday.

"Extremely pained to hear about the demise of my dear childhood friend, colleague and former Dy CM of Adv.

A wonderful human being and a leader loved by all," Parrikar tweeted.

"He devoted himself to public service. His demise is a great personal loss. My sympathies to his family, prayers for strength to them," the further tweeted.

D'Souza, 64, was undergoing treatment at a private hospital near here after undergoing for in the USA.

