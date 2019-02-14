JUST IN
Parrikar mourns death of Francis D'Souza, 'childhood friend'

Press Trust of India  |  Panaji 

Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar condoled the death of former Deputy Chief Minister and BJP MLA Francis D'Souza, his "childhood friend", Thursday.

"Extremely pained to hear about the demise of my dear childhood friend, colleague and former Dy CM of Goa Adv. Francis D'Souza.

A wonderful human being and a leader loved by all," Parrikar tweeted.

"He devoted himself to public service. His demise is a great personal loss. My sympathies to his family, prayers for strength to them," the chief minister further tweeted.

D'Souza, 64, was undergoing treatment at a private hospital near here after undergoing surgery for cancer in the USA.

First Published: Thu, February 14 2019. 21:00 IST

