Parrikar stable, undergoes check-up at hospital: CMO

Ailing Manohar Parrikar's health condition is stable, his office said Sunday after he underwent a medical check-up at the state-run Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).

Parrikar, 63, is suffering from a pancreatic ailment and has been in and out of hospitals for a year.

"Parrikar was taken to GMCH in the morning for a regular check-up and was later allowed to go home. His health condition is stable," an from the said.

The was previously admitted to GMCH on February 23 and treated by a team of doctors from the New Delhi-based All as well as those from the state-run facility.

He was discharged on February 26.

The fell ill on February 14, 2018 and was shifted to GMCH, from where he was taken to in Mumbai the next day and later to the US.

He was shifted to AIIMS in New on September 15 last year and returned to on October 14 last year for recuperating at his private residence at Dona Paula near here.

Parrikar attended the budget session of on January 29 and presented the state budget the next day.

On the last day of the session on January 31, he was taken for treatment to AIIMS in and he returned to Goa on February 5.

