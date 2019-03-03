Shatrughan Sinha says will contest from Patna Sahib 'whatever the situation'

Notwithstanding his differences with the BJP, said Sunday he will not change his constituency in the coming election "whatever the situation", making clear he would contest again from Sahib seat irrespective of the party decision.

"Situation kuch bhi ho, location wahi hogi (Whatever the situation, location would be same)," Sinha told on the phone from Ranchi.

The sitting Sahib lawmaker has been at loggerheads with the current BJP leadership since the 2015 election, over several issues.

He has often taken a stance at variance with the official party line, including on demonetisation and Goods and Services Tax, and shared the stage with opposition leaders at an anti-BJP rally in Kolkata in January, where he was projected as the "star speaker".

On a recent visit to Lucknow, he had held a meeting with Akhilesh Yadav, giving rise to speculation his wife may enter active from the capital, currently represented in by

Asked about it, the said he will neither confirm nor deny this.

" has been busy with social work for long. She is liked by all. People want her to contest but whether this will happen or not only time will tell," Shatrughan Sinha, 72, said.

Following his meeting with Yadav, there was also a talk that Sinha could contest the general election, which must be held by May, on a ticket.

He had also visited the headquarters and joined Yadav on Jai Prakash Jayanti programme with Yashwant Sinha.

The SP and have forged an an alliance in for the general election, deciding to contest 37 and 38 seats respectively. They have left Amethi and for and and three other seats ostensibly for RLD.

