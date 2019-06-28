Parts of Rajasthan receive rainfall, Churu hottest at 44.3 degrees Celsius

Parts of Rajasthan recorded rainfall ranging from 2 to 8 cm in the last 24 hours, a MET official said on Friday.

Bhilwara recorded 8 cm rainfall followed by 5 cm each in parts of Jhalawar, Rajasamand and Dholpur districts whereas several places recorded 2 to 4 cm rainfall during the same period.

Despite receiving 0.8 mm rainfall, Churu was the hottest place in the state recording a maximum temperature of 44.3 degree Celsius.

It was followed by Sriganganagar (43.2 degrees Celsius), Bikaner (43.1 degrees Celsius), Barmer (41.2 degrees Celsius), Ajmer (41 degrees Celsius), Jaisalmer (40.9 degrees Celsius), Jodhpur (40.6 degrees Celsius) and Jaipur (40 degrees Celsius).

The MET department has forecast light to moderate rainfall at isolated places in the state in next 24 hours.

