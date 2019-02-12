JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Religare Enterprises standalone net loss narrows to Rs 10 cr in Q3

Delhi court to pronounce order on Rajeev Saxena's bail plea on Wednesday
Business Standard

Passenger suffers cardiac arrest at Varanasi airport, CISF official saves him with CPR

Press Trust of India  |  Varanasi 

Prompt action by a CISF official saved the life of a Mumbai-bound passenger who suffered cardiac arrest at the airport, a senior official said Tuesday.

Manoj Singh (48) suddenly fainted and fell in the terminal area of the Varanasi airport on Monday noon when he was placing his luggage on the x-ray scanner, he said.

On-duty CISF Inspector Niraj Kumar saw the man collapsing and he immediately rushed to help, he said.

"The man suffered a cardiac arrest. Without losing any time, Inspector Kumar started administering cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) medical procedure to the passenger. The passenger soon regained his senses and was rushed to a hospital," the official said.

The man is now reported by the doctors to be stable, he said.

He was supposed to travel to Mumbai.

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) is designated as the lead force to guard 60 civil airports in the country and it has trained a number of its personnel in conducting CPR and similar medical procedures.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, February 12 2019. 20:20 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements