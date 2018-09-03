Patnaik announces Rs 50 lakh for two Odia hockey players

The Monday announced cash reward of Rs 50 lakh each for the two Odia players in Indian men's team, which clinched bronze at the 18th in Indonesia, beating

Naveen Patnaik, who congratulated the men's team right after they bagged the medal, announced the cash prize in recognition of the achievements of the Odia players, an said.

The prize was being given to the players as per the revised policy of the state, he said.

The CM had Saturday announced a cash prize of Rs 1 crore each for the four players from the state in Indian women's team, which bagged silver in

Both the hockey teams were sponsored by Odisha as part of a five-year deal signed by the Patnaik-led government in February. The state is also scheduled to host Mens Hockey World Cup in November.

Last week, the presented a cheque of Rs 3 crore to Odisha-born star Dutee Chand, who clinched two silver medals at the 18th in

Patnaik promised to provide all assistance to Chand for her training and preparations for the next

