Pawan Bansal stakes claim to Cong ticket from Chandigarh

Four-time and senior Wednesday formally staked claim to the ticket from in the upcoming polls.

The former railway exuded confidence that the party would repose faith in him by giving him another chance to contest from here.

"I have been living here for 54 years. I have been the of the and University Students' Council, of the and Haryana High Court Bar Association, then got into the Youth Congress," said.

"After having worked all these years, I know the people here. I know the geography and history of I enjoy very good rapport with people in the party and outside," he said.

He along with his supporters went to the office here and submitted an application for the party ticket from

"I am fully aware of the complexities of the issues here and I am confident that the party will repose confidence in me once again," added.

Former MLA Navjot Kaur Sidhu and ex-Union are also vying for the Congress ticket from Chandigarh.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)