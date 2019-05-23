JUST IN
Pawan Chamling wins from Poklok Kamrang seat

Press Trust of India  |  Gangtok 

Sikkim Chief Minister and Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) supremo Pawan Chamling won the Poklok Kamrang Assembly seat, election officials said Thursday.

Chamling defeated his nearest Sikkim Krantikari Morcha rival Kharka Bahadur Rai by 2,899 votes, they said.

He is also contesting from the Namchi Sinhithang seat where. Chamling is also leading from the seat.

Chamling has been the chief minister of Sikkim for more than 24 years since December 1994.

