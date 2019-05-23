KPCC chief congratulates BJP on "resounding victory"

DineshGundu Thursday congratulated the BJP forits "resounding victory" and wished Modi the "very best".

"Congratulations to BJP for a resounding victory, bothin and In a democracy, people's verdict issacrosanct,'' said in a tweet.

''I wish Mr Modi the very best and hope in his second term as PM will build a stronger, more prosperous and inclusive India," added.

As the Congress-JD(S) government in led by completed one year on Thursday, the ruling coalition is on the edge with the results widely expected to have a bearing on its stability.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)